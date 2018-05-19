Scorpio, Libra, Leo like May 20 weddings

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Over the past nine years, the Taipei residents most likely to marry on May 20 — which is homophonous with “I love you” in Mandarin — were those born under the zodiac sign Scorpio, Libra or Leo, data released by the city’s Department of Civil Affairs on Wednesday showed.

The department announced the statistics in a news release marking the 10th anniversary of an amendment to the Civil Code on May 23, 2008, that changed the legal standard for recognized marriages from a public ceremony to registration at a household registration office.

The most prevalent combination of zodiac signs for couples marrying on May 20 was Scorpio and Virgo, whereas people with the sign Aries, Gemini or Taurus were least likely to marry on that date, the data showed.

Since 2009, 3,084 couples in Taipei have chosen to be married on May 20, out of whom 717 tied the knot on May 20, 2014, because the Chinese pronunciation of the year 2014 is homophonous with “I will love you for a lifetime” (愛你一世), the department said.

Marriages where the bride was older than the groom increased from 20 percent in 2009 to nearly 30 percent last year, the department said, adding that the bride was less than three years older than the groom in 80 percent of the marriages, but more than 10 years older in 10 percent of them.

As May 20 this year falls on a Sunday, couples who want to register their marriage tomorrow must have made an appointment at the appropriate household registration office.

Those unable to be present tomorrow could still receive a marriage certificate dated tomorrow if they filed a request yesterday or earlier, the department said.

Newlyweds who registered their marriage on Thursday or yesterday and those who register today and tomorrow are eligible for gifts handed out at the household registration offices in Taipei, it added.

The household registration office in Songshan District (松山) is offering a limited edition marriage contract coloring book, while the Zhongzheng District (中正) office is offering a gift box of rice and soy sauce that symbolizes perpetual wealth and happiness, it said.