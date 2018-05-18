EU law to affect online WHOIS

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

National Communications Commission (NCC) officials are to meet with representatives from government agencies and relevant groups today to discuss how the government should respond to the potential effect on future access to WHOIS caused by the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which is scheduled to take effect on Friday next week.

WHOIS is a protocol that is used to query databases that store the registered users or assignees of an Internet resource, such as a domain name, an IP address block or an autonomous system.

The Taiwan Network Information Center (TWINC), an agency under the commission, is in charge of proposing corresponding responses to the new EU regulation, as well as assessing how the regulation would affect Taiwan in the short and long term after it takes effect.

The new regulation would apply to all companies and business operators, and would be used to regulate how they gather personal data.

Companies deemed to have contravened GDPR would be subject to punishment by EU national data protection authorities.

The interim model proposed by ICANN would hide any domain registry operators’ personal data from the public, including their names, addresses, telephone numbers and e-mail addresses, the commission said.

TWINC manages domain names that end with “.tw,” a country-code top-level domain, which can be controlled by the nation itself, the commission said, adding that TWINC does not have any contract with ICANN.

Nevertheless, to comply with the new EU regulation, TWINC has covered the data of domain operators registered in EU member states, the commission said.

The WHOIS system allows users to find the names, telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of domain owners or administrators by entering a Web site’s address, NCC Department of Frequency and Resources Deputy Director Chen Chun-mu (陳春木) said.

Due to the new EU regulation, TWINC is to block the personal data of European domain operators under its management from being viewed by the public, unless it has secured the consent of the operators to disclose such information, he said.

The commission said it would hold a meeting today with representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Intellectual Property Office, the National Police Agency, the Institute for Information Industry, the Taipei Bar Association and the National Information Infrastructure Enterprise Promotion Association.

TWINC is to present at the meeting its proposed responses to the effects caused by the enforcement of the new EU regulation.