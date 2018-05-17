Penghu County launches smart micro-power grid

Staff writer, with CNA

Penghu County on Tuesday took a major step toward becoming a “low-carbon island” with the inauguration of a smart micro-power grid in Cimei Township (七美) that identifies the optimal mix of solar, wind and diesel-powered energy and generates electricity accordingly.

Part of the second phase of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s and state-run Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower) National Energy Program, the power grid followed a phase-one photovoltaic system — which can generate up to 155 kilowatt-peak (kWp) of power — providing an additional 200kWp of power and an energy storage system that has 300 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of installed capacity.

The green power generation modules run in tandem with diesel generators in the township, forming an integral power grid.

The micro-power grid, based in Cimei Green Energy Park, would serve the goal of maximizing the output of green energy in the township, project director Chen Chao-shun (陳朝順) said, adding that alternating between solar, wind and diesel power enables the facility to overcome the sporadic nature of renewable energy sources.

Taipower expects to complete next year the construction of wind turbines with an installed capacity of 600kWh and expand the capacity of photovoltaics and the energy storage system by 1,200kWp and 2,000kWh respectively, which is expected to increase the yearly amount of renewable energy generated in the township to 3.37 million kilowatt-hours and cut costs from diesel power generation by NT$50 million (US$1.67 million).