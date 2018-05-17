Canadian official says position on Taiwan unchanged

Staff writer, with CNA, TORONTO

The Canadian government on Tuesday said that its long-standing position on Taiwan’s designation has not changed, and urged China not to pressure private enterprises to change Taiwan’s name.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada on Tuesday lodged an official protest and asked for an immediate correction after Air Canada on Monday changed “Taipei, Taiwan” to “Taipei, CN” on its Web site.

Office Acting Representative Frank Lin (林明誠) on Tuesday met with Shawn Steil, executive director of Global Affairs Canada’s Greater China Division.

“Air Canada is a private company and is responsible for the contents of its Web site. Canada’s long-standing position on this issue has not changed,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Brittany Vehola-Fletcher said in a statement.

A Canadian foreign affairs official said that Ottawa does not want to see Beijing put pressure on private enterprises, create tension across the Taiwan Strait and turn Canada into a battleground between the two sides, but it happened, the office said.

As of last week, the contents of the airline’s Web site were in line with the Canadian government’s policy that Taiwan is not a part of China, the official said.