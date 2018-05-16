Flower and equine paintings to feature at Taichung show

By Ou Su-mei and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An interactive multimedia exhibition featuring flower and horse paintings is scheduled to open in the fall at the Houli Horse Ranch in Taichung, cosponsored by the Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau and the National Palace Museum.

The exhibition, which is to run from Nov. 3 to April 24 next year combines the environment of the ranch in Houli District (后里) — which was built during the Japanese colonial era and is the largest and oldest horse ranch in the nation — and the theme of humans’ coexistence with nature, officials said.

The exhibition is to feature digital projection and motion-sensor technologies to provide a new, immersive way of experiencing art, and to inspire visitors to engage in dialogue with nature, art and history, they said.

Among the displays will be an animated version of One Hundred Horses (百駿圖), a 1728 handscroll by Italian Jesuit missionary Giuseppe Castiglione, a court painter during the Qing Dynasty, that is now part of the museum’s collection.

Not only will the painting exhibition show respect for culture, but it would also portray a “horse and flower paradise” that is beautiful whether standing still or is in motion, the bureau said.

The painting exhibition has been timed to coincide with the Taichung World Flora Exposition, for which the ranch and the Houli Forest Park Area will be one of three main venues.

The Houli Horse Ranch’s unique architecture is historically significant and symbolizes the transformation of society in Taiwan, while Taiwanese equestrianism originated at the ranch and at its peak the ranch was home to more than 200 horses, the bureau said.

The Taichung City Government has remodeled parts of the ranch as part of preparations for the World Flora Exposition, restoring historical buildings to preserve their historical connections while giving them new meaning, the bureau said.