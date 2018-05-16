Subsidies aim to increase travel to five scenic areas

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Tourism Bureau yesterday introduced a travel subsidy program valued at NT$40 million (US$1.34 million) to encourage tourists to visit destinations in southern and eastern Taiwan, as well as the outlying islands, during weekdays.

The guidelines that would be used to allocate the subsidies were stipulated by five national scenic area administrations that govern Tainan’s Siraya, Kaohsiung’s Maolin, Pingtung County’s Dapeng Bay, Penghu and the east coast, the bureau said.

Tour groups seeking subsidies must include travel destinations, tourism events and theme tours within any of the stated national scenic areas in their itineraries, according to the program.

It also requires that visitors travel during weekdays and spend at least one night in one of the scenic areas.

If qualified, each group member would receive NT$500 per day for accommodation, the bureau said.

Subsidies would be used to cover half of transportation costs, including tour buses, ferry services, trains and flights, it said.

Subsidies for tour groups traveling to southern or eastern Taiwan would be capped at NT$30,000 per group, the bureau said, adding that for groups traveling to Penghu, the limit would be NT$50,000 per group.

The program is a short-term incentive package that aims to encourage people to travel to and shop in the stated cities and counties, the bureau said.

It said it hopes that the program would motivate tour operators to create quality tours, allowing tourists to gain a better understanding of diverse local cultures.