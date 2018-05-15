Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA

NATIONAL DEFENSE

SET News report ‘untrue’

The Ministry of National Defense yesterday rejected a SET News report that a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force aircraft was spotted traveling near the M503 flight route along the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The PLA Air Force yesterday morning conducted drills that included a Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane traveling close to the M503 route, the first time a PLA plane has traveled along the route, the report said. Air Force Command Headquarters in Taipei dismissed the report as untrue, saying the plane flew west of the median line as part of a training program, but added that it had scrambled a fighter jet in response. The military was in full control of the situation and is fully able to ensure national security, it added.

ENVIRONMENT

Penghu releases 15 turtles

Penghu County Government yesterday released 15 green turtles and hawksbill turtles into the sea before a cheering audience of about 100 elementary-school children, residents and tourists. Nine of the turtles had been rescued by fishermen and Coast Guard Administration personnel after being found injured or having eaten plastic bags, Penghu County Commissioner Chen Kuang-fu (陳光復) said. The others had been born in 2015 or 2016 and taken into care by the Penghu Marine Biology Research Center, Chen said. The shelter at the center has cared for 389 sea turtles, including 327 green turtles and 50 hawksbill turtles, since it was established in 1997. It has released more than 230 into the wild and is caring for 43 more.

TOURISM

Taoyuan eyes immigrants

Taoyuan has introduced new travel packages showcasing scenic spots and festivals to give recent immigrants to the nation a glimpse of the city’s beauty and culture, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The city is home to about 110,000 migrant workers and 58,000 foreign spouses, Cheng said during a radio interview. The city’s plan was developed in line with the central government’s policy to form closer ties with Southeast Asian nations. For NT$600 for a single-day trip, participants would be able to visit major tourist attractions and take part in local festivals, he said. Taoyuan Association of Travel Agents head Lu Chung-hao (呂中豪) said the plan was targeting immigrants and migrant workers from the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. Taoyuan Tourism Department Director Yang Sheng-ping (楊勝評) said bilingual guides would accompany the tours to help participants gain a better understanding of Taoyuan.

WEATHER

Taipei feels the heat

Taipei yesterday saw the mercury reach 35.2°C at 1:03pm, the highest in the city this year, the Central Weather Bureau said. The weather will be even hotter from today as the nation comes under the influence of southwesterly winds, the bureau said.

EDUCATION

Team win physics medals

A team of eight high-school students won four gold, one silver and three bronze medals at the 19th Asian Physics Olympiad held from May 5 to Saturday in Hanoi, Vietnam. The medal haul put Taiwan, together with Vietnam, in third place at the annual regional event, which drew 188 competitors from 25 nations. Participants took an exam on experimental physics on Monday and a theoretical exam on Wednesday. The team was selected from 1,847 hopefuls at 143 schools.