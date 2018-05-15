TBC resumes broadcast of the Formosa News channel

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC) last night resumed the broadcast of Formosa News channel on its cable systems.

The move came after the National Communications Commission (NCC) earlier yesterday asked the TBC to resume broadcasting Formosa News channel immediately following a statement issued by Formosa TV (FTV), saying it waived TBC of any contraventions stated in the Copyright Act (著作權法).

The NCC yesterday morning convened a special meeting to discuss the dispute between the nation’s third-largest telecom and the popular television network, NCC spokesperson Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said, adding that company representatives attended the meeting to present their case.

TBC earlier this month suspended the broadcast of Formosa News because its understanding of a temporary content authorization differed from that of Formosa TV, Wong said.

As requested by the NCC, Formosa TV reported the fee that it would charge TBC for carrying only Formosa News, Wong said, and TBC showed the commission its contracts with Formosa TV from the past three years.

Formosa TV yesterday issued a statement, saying it would not hold TBC accountable for any possible criminal wrongdoing resulting from having broadcast Formosa News before the two agreed on the terms of the content authorization, Wong said.

Asked what the commission meant by “immediately,” Wong said that, legally, TBC could decide when to resume the broadcast of Formosa News upon receiving the official document from Formosa TV.

“However, we want both TBC and Formosa TV to put the interests of viewers first,” he said, without naming any specific date.