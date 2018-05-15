Ma-anshan No. 1 reactor restart approved by AEC

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Atomic Energy Council (AEC) yesterday approved the restart of the No. 1 reactor at the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant, after a hydraulic system failure earlier this month tripped one of its emergency diesel generators during maintenance procedures.

The plant in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春) has two 951-megawatt reactors, and its second unit is one of the nation’s two operating nuclear reactors.

The No. 1 reactor had been under regular repair since April 3, but one of its heat exchange tubes was late last month found to have a 5mm crack. During an inspection on May 1, the generator was tripped.

Both problems were detected during maintenance, but were solved, Department of Nuclear Regulation Deputy Director-General Li Chi-ssu (李綺思) said, adding that the council granted its approval after inspecting the generator.

State-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower), which operates the plant, sealed the cracked tube without affecting the operations of other heat exchange tubes, Li said, adding that it also rectified the problem with the diesel generator.

Following the council’s approval, Taipower is to spend two to three days testing the No. 1 reactor’s power transmission to the electric grid, after which it must file another application with the council for formal transmission, he added.

Meanwhile, the council is reviewing the utility’s application to restart the No. 2 reactor at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里), which stopped operating after an emergency shutdown on March 28, one day after it was restarted.

The council yesterday held a fourth committee meeting on the restart plan, but some committee members still do not believe that the utility’s account of the shutdown is convincing, Li said.

The review might be concluded by the beginning of next month, but it depends on how the utility responds to the committee’s questions, Li said.

The nation’s operating power reserve as of yesterday evening was “yellow,” the second-highest level in Taipower’s five-color system, with a power reserve rate of 6.05 percent, according to the utility’s Web site.