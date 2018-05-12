Botulinum users urged to check ingredients

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A survey on botulinum toxin injections showed that 36.7 percent of users found the effect reduced after repeated injections, while a dermatologist said botulinum users should carefully select injection ingredients to avoid drug resistance.

Yang Yu-li (楊育莉), a plastic surgeon and director of a cosmetic clinic, said consultations at the clinic on getting beauty treatments increase by 20 to 30 percent around Mother’s Day each year, and that botulinum therapies for smoothing wrinkles and rejuvenating the face are the most popular treatments.

Yang cited a 2016 market research survey on Taiwanese customers’ botulinum therapy experiences, which showed that 36.7 percent of respondents considered the effect reduced after repeated injections.

Yang said the substance is a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum that works by blocking nerve impulses, causing muscles to relax and therefore reduce wrinkles, but that some injections might also contain complexing proteins.

The immune system can reject complexing proteins, becoming more resistant to the injection, she said, adding that a study has suggested that injections with botulinum toxin type A are free of complexing proteins and show less drug resistance.

Customers who feel that the effect wears off rapidly should consider stopping the injections for at least 36 months, said Chao Yen-yu (趙彥宇), a dermatologist and director of a dermatology clinic.

He said that before making an appointment, people should ascertain with a licensed physician that the injections are free of complexing proteins, and discuss their expectations as dosage is based on their skin condition and desired effect.