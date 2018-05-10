Man jailed for 13 years for assaulting underage boys

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced a convicted pedophile to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting four underage boys, the third time he has been convicted of sexual assault.

Prosecutors said the man, surnamed Chi (紀), who is in his 30s, made connections with his victims through League of Legends (LoL), a multiplayer online game, and lured them into sexual encounters.

They said in January last year that Chi convinced an 11-year-old boy to send him naked photographs of himself by promising to give him LoL coins as gift.

Two months later he met with a 10-year-old boy in Tainan that he had been talking with via the game, took the boy to a public park washroom where they had oral sex, and he videotaped their encounter, prosecutors said.

They said that based on nude photographs and videos that they found on his cellphone and computer, he might have assaulted as many as 20 youngsters last year, although he was only charged with aggravated forcible sexual offenses under the Criminal Code and contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例) in connection with four cases.

They also said that he might have colluded with some of his victims to fabricate their testimony.

Chi was arrested after the parents of one of his victims reported the assault to the police.

When he was indicted late last year, Chi pleaded innocent, saying the sex had been consensual and the photographs found on his devices had been downloaded from the Internet.

While serving in the military, Chi was convicted in 2011 of sexual assault against a fellow soldier, given probation and dismissed from the army.

While still on probation, Chi was arrested in 2013 for having sex with three underage boys. He was found guilty, sentenced to prison and incarcerated until November 2016.

The parents of three of the youngsters in Chi’s latest case have filed a lawsuit against him, seeking NT$6 million (US$200,481) in compensation.

Chi has said he would only pay NT$200,000.