Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Road closed due to weather

A section of the Alishan Highway in Chiayi County has been temporarily closed at night as a precaution against possible landslides due to an approaching weather front, the Directorate-General of Highways said. The area near the 76.68km mark of Provincial Highway No. 18 is to be closed from 8pm to 6am today and tomorrow, the Fifth Maintenance Office said, adding that the section was closed on Tuesday and Friday last week due to falling rocks. The site, which is prone to landslides, is undergoing concrete wall reinforcement, it said. As the approaching weather front was forecast to bring thundershowers to the nation’s mountainous areas, the office warned that motorists should avoid the area after 8pm.

SAFETY

Three workers killed by gas

Three workers were on Monday killed in an accident after reportedly being poisoned by hydrogen sulfide gas while repairing a building’s underground sewage equipment, a Kaohsiung City Government official said. The Kaohsiung Fire Bureau at 4:39pm received a report that three workers were trapped in an underground reservoir of a downtown building while fixing sewage equipment, Kaohsiung Labor Affairs Bureau section head Hsu Feng-yuan (許?源) said, adding that the workers were rescued by Fire Bureau personnel and sent to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. A preliminary investigation found that the concentration of hydrogen sulfide gas in the underground reservoir was 52 parts per million, exceeding the legal limit of 10 parts per million, Hsu said. The Labor Affairs Bureau ordered the repair work to be suspended immediately and fined the workers’ employer NT$300,000 for failing to take proper safety precautions, Hsu added.