Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

MILITARY

Bases ban Chinese phones

Chinese-branded cellphones are banned on military bases throughout Taiwan, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said yesterday. “Taiwan’s military personnel are banned from using any smartphones manufactured by Chinese brands,” Yen said while answering questions from Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應). Tsai had raised concern over the issue following a ban by the US Department of Defense on sales of Chinese phones made by Huawei Technologies and ZTE on US military bases around the world. “It is also clearly stipulated in the procurement regulations that any handsets purchased by the military must come with proof of product origin and brand name,” Yen said.

WEATHER

Dawu sees year’s hottest day

The weather around Taiwan was largely sunny and muggy yesterday, with Taitung County’s Dawu Township (大武) registering the highest temperature recorded this year after being hit by foehn winds, the Central Weather Bureau said. The mercury soared to 37.4°C at 11:01am in the town, the highest seen anywhere in the nation this year, bureau data showed. The approach of a weather front is to bring occasional showers to all parts of the nation today and tomorrow, and push temperatures lower, it said. The bureau forecast highs of 25°C to 27°C for northern Taiwan today, about 6° to 10° lower than yesterday. Daytime highs for Taipei today are to fall to 25°C from yesterday’s 35°C, while highs in other areas are expected to fall to below 30°C, the bureau said.

AGRICULTURE

Farm culls 2,279 geese

A goose farm in Yunlin County was found to have been infected with avian influenza subtype H5 and 2,279 birds on the farm were culled, the 68th case of poultry farm infection this year, the Council of Agriculture said on Sunday. Several geese on the farm in Sihu Township (西湖) were confirmed to have contracted the virus, the council’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Inspection and Quarantine said in a news release. Officials called on all poultry farm operators to keep their birds warm and their coops well ventilated as temperatures vary considerably between daytime and nighttime. Farm operators should also keep their poultry from coming into contact with local wild birds and migratory birds, the bureau said.

SPORTS

Archery teams take gold

Taiwanese archers clinched five gold and two silver medals at the Gymnasiade in Morocco on Sunday. Taiwan’s struck gold in the recurve mixed team event (Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞) of New Taipei Municipal Mingder High School and Chang Jung-chia (張容嘉) of Hualien County’s Physical Education High School). The duo managed to beat Ukraine 6-0 in the finals, taking three straight sets (40-34, 39-35, 39-36). The boys’ recurve team, represented by Chou Li-chun (周立郡), Lin Tzu-hsiang (林子翔) and Tang, also won gold after beating a team from the Ukraine 5-4. Another gold was won by Taiwan’s female recurve team after beating France 6-2 in their final showdown on Sunday. Tang also won gold in the individual boy’s recurve event with a come-from-behind 6-4 win over Lin. Su Szu-ping (蘇思蘋) took gold in the individual girl’s recurve tournament, topping Chang 6-0. The Gymnasiade is an international multi-sport event organized by the International School Sport Federation for athletes aged 14 to 18.