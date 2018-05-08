Home / Taiwan News
Tue, May 08, 2018 - Page 3　

Navy honor guard ranked No. 4 at drill championship

Staff writer, with CNA

Republic of China Navy Honor Guard member Su Chi-lin (蘇祈麟) on Sunday ranked fourth in the solo exhibition event at the World Drill Championships in Daytona, Florida.

Su also gained a special recognition, earning the Constantine Wilson Award, according to a statement released by the navy yesterday.

The award is named after Constantine Wilson, founder of the world-touring US rifle drill team New Guard America, and was given to Su in recognition of his eye-catching performance at the competition, the championship’s Web site said.

A total of 36 contestants from around the world took part in the competition held at Ocean Center, it said. Su was the first Taiwanese participant to compete in the championship wearing military uniform.

Su said he wanted to share the honor with all of his navy comrades and the nation as a whole.

