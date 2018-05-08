DPP to pick the best if it fields own candidate

By Yang Chun-hui and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

If the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) nominates its own Taipei mayoral candidate, it would be the strongest candidate the party has, DPP Electoral Strategy Committee co-convener Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) said yesterday.

Chen, co-convener Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀), DPP Secretary-General Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) and DPP Taipei chapter director and committee member Huang Cheng-kuo (黃承國) yesterday met mayoral aspirants: former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮), DPP Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智) and former Tainan County commissioner Su Huan-chih (蘇煥智), who quit the party in March.

When asked whether he would meet with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) again, Chen said that he had already visited him and currently has no plans to do so again.

Whether the party would collaborate with Ko again or nominate its own candidate is still in the consultation stage and has not been determined, Chen said.

The committee has expressed its standpoint and procedure to Lu, who said she would respect the decision of the DPP Central Executive Committee, Chen said after his meeting with Lu.

Chen said he also told Lu that the Central Executive Committee has begun its consultation process and hoped to understand her views toward potential Taipei mayoral candidates.

Lu discussed the future development of Taipei at length, from an international perspective and in terms of cross-strait relations, he said.

“Of course, I am the strongest candidate,” Lu said after the meeting, adding that she hoped for “fair” treatment from the media.

She also said young people should not underestimate her.