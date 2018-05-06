Tsai touts ‘new chapter’ brought by wind farms

Staff writer, with CNA

Offshore wind power projects along the west coast are to mark a new chapter in the nation’s energy transformation efforts and underscore its commitment to developing renewable energy, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

Not only would the projects provide a new source of power, but also create 20,000 jobs, Tsai said during a launch event for the projects in Changhua County.

The government earlier this week announced the results of its tender for offshore wind power sites to be built off the west coast.

The projects for 10 offshore wind farms, which are to have a combined installed capacity of 3.836 gigawatts by 2025, have been awarded to seven developers.

Tsai reiterated the government’s aim to increase the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources nationwide to 20 percent of the total supply by 2025.

The projects could stimulate nearly NT$1 trillion (US$33.65 billion) of new investment, which would help encourage local systems and material supply chains to upgrade and improve their capabilities in offshore marine construction and engineering, she said.