Hsinchu primary school unveils historical student records at centennial celebration

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

To celebrate its centennial, Hsinchu City’s Nanliao Primary School is unveiling a complete record of its students over the past 100 years.

The documents can be viewed today by alumni at the school’s centennial celebration.

One of the school’s teachers, surnamed Tsai (蔡), began organizing the records, academic affairs director Liu Li-chuan (劉麗娟) said, adding that Tsai catalogued the students’ registration records and grades, wrapping the lists in plastic to protect them from humidity and damage.

After Tsai retired, the task of storing the documents was taken up by the registration office, Liu said.

Now that the school is 100 years old, it is unsealing these records and inviting its alumni to witness the historic moment, she added.

Nanliao Primary School was founded in 1918 during the Japanese colonial era, principal Lee Chia-ying (李佳穎) said.

The school records — which include personal information, addresses, enrollment dates, academic grades, performance assessments and health evaluation results — can be considered a complete record of the students’ time at the school, she said.

Peng Tung-lieh (彭東烈), who has been teaching at the school for nearly 20 years, was part of the school’s 31st graduating class.

Four generations of Peng’s family graduated from the school.

His grandfather, who passed away 30 years ago, was part of the school’s first graduating class. When the school requested historical artifacts for its 100th anniversary celebration, his grandmother offered her husband’s graduation certificate, perfect attendance certificate and awards.

Peng was touched by the sight of his grandfather’s and father’s school records, as both have passed away, he said.

“I have mixed feelings,” Peng said. “It is as if my grandfather and father are right beside me.”

Peng discovered from his grandfather’s graduation certificate that he did not begin primary school until age 12, he said.

His grandfather was already 18 when he graduated, Peng said, adding that after graduating, his grandfather supported his family by working as a fisherman at Hsinchu City’s Nanliao Fishing Harbor (南寮漁港).

These records are precious, Lee said, adding that the Hsinchu City Government’s Cultural Affairs Bureau plans to evaluate them for value as cultural heritage items.