Delta to invest over NT$1bn on smart robots center

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Delta Electronics Inc is to invest more than NT$1 billion (US$33.6 million) to build a research and development center for smart robots at a science park in Taichung, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and the company said in a joint announcement yesterday.

The center is expected to be inaugurated by September 2020 at the Central Taiwan Science Park, where there is a complete industrial cluster of machine manufacturers, Delta chairman Yancey Hai (海英俊) said.

Committed to developing smart production, Delta needs more robotic arms and related hardware and software products, Hai said, adding that it expects aggregate revenue from smart machines to reach US$1 billion by 2028.

The center’s establishment would create more than 300 jobs, mainly in mechatronic engineering and software design, he said.

Another 1,000 jobs would be created by other businesses in its supply chain, he said.

Hai thanked Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) for helping Delta find land for its expansion and said the company is also building new plants in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) and at the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan.

Asked to comment on Delta founder Bruce Cheng’s (鄭崇華) concern about a potential electricity shortage, Hai said no one is not worried about a power shortage, but diversification is important in the management of power supply and demand.

While others talk about developing new power supply sources or building new power plants, the company is focused on exploring new energy-saving solutions, he said.

The government should serve as the most reliable backup for local businesses, Chen said, adding that their complaints about a shortage of land or other things reflect their aspiration to expand investment.

In addition to Alphabet Inc’s Google, IBM and Microsoft, which have announced plans to recruit Taiwanese workers, the ministry is seeking to collaborate with Facebook to develop artificial intelligence, Chen said, urging young people to prepare themselves to enter the AI industry boom.