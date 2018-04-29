Lanyu appeals to hunters for help with pig problem

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Taitung County’s Lanyu Township (蘭嶼) is offering rewards to Tao hunters willing to deal with domesticated pigs that have turned wild and are damaging crops.

Lanyu Township Mayor Chang Ching-lai (張慶來) said the township on Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) is offering NT$6,000 for large pigs, NT$4,500 for medium pigs, NT$3,500 for small pigs and NT$1,000 for suckling pigs.

The township welcomes any seasoned hunter to help hunt down the pigs, but the rewards are limited to the Tao community, he said.

An estimated 100 pigs have escaped their pens during typhoons or have simply broken out, he said.

Township residents have come across these domesticated pigs turned wild, which are recognizable because wild pigs have not had their ears notched, Chang said.

These pigs have begun to eat crops and are proving to be a nuisance, he added.

The island is devoid of hunting rifles or animal traps and residents often have to rig their own traps or rely on domesticated dogs to help catch the pigs, Chang said, adding that this why the township office is offering the rewards.