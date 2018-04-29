Hunger hits 60 percent of low-income families: poll

Staff writer, with CNA

Nearly 60 percent of economically disadvantaged families report having suffered from hunger and poor nutrition, while 50 percent live in old or run-down houses, according to a survey released by the Child Welfare League Foundation on Thursday.

In the survey, economically disadvantaged families are defined as those with per capita adult income of NT$11,000 per month, which is half the monthly minimum wage.

The survey was conducted from January to March and collected 1,015 valid samples from among the 5,000-plus economically disadvantaged families with children who receive the foundation’s support.

The survey found that the average monthly household income of an economically disadvantaged family was NT$26,000, or NT$11,000 per adult.

The families said they spend more than 70 percent of their monthly household income on housing, food and education, with 34.7 percent having cut back on essentials and 21.1 percent being burdened by debts.

The survey found that 58.5 percent of these families have suffered from hunger and poor nutrition, including 42.2 percent that cannot afford sufficient food to eat and 44.7 percent that do not have enough nutritious food.

Meanwhile, 25.4 percent rely on relatives or social welfare groups for food support and 11.9 percent depend on children bringing home lunch food from school.

In terms of housing, 51.2 percent of these families live in old or run-down houses, 35.1 percent have rent in arrears, 19.7 percent have been kicked out by their landlords and 13.5 percent live in illegal structures.