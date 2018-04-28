DPP proposes bill to promote labor education

By Su Fang-ho / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday proposed a draft act promoting labor education.

The draft act was formulated by 26 DPP lawmakers, including Chung Kung-chao (鍾孔炤), Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤), Liu Chien-kuo (劉建國), Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅) and Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱).

Citing a recent incident in which an overworked truck driver killed two police officers and another truck driver on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1), Chung said that many employers can barely regulate themselves no matter how many penalties they are asked to pay.

The driver’s employer has severely contravened provisions of the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) because the driver was found to have worked for 22 consecutive days, Chung said at a joint news conference held along with members of Taiwan Labour Front, the National Federation of Teachers Union and the Youth Synergy Taiwan Foundation.

The bill proposes that labor education be consolidated from bottom up, with schools including it in their curricular guidelines and classes on labor rights being set up in universities, he said.

It would require employers to attend training sessions when they apply for company registration, he said.

An increasing number of cases of labor act contraventions were due to employers’ unfamiliarity with labor regulations, and the unequal power relationship between employers and employees, Liu said

The draft act is designed to help workers know their rights by providing training sessions on the labor act, he said.

Employers would also be asked to attend those sessions, which might help boost their relationship with workers and create a harmonious working environment, he said.

Wu, one of the conveners of the Legislative Yuan’s Education and Culture Committee, called on the Ministry of Education to propose its own version of the draft act, adding that she would list the ministry’s draft in the committee’s agenda as soon as it is available.