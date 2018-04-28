Tsai pushes defense, aviation industry development

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday reiterated the need to promote the development of the nation’s indigenous defense systems and help the domestic aviation industry expand into the global market.

Speaking at the start of a two-day tour of top local aviation companies, including Air Asia Co in Tainan and aviation component maker Magnate Technology Co in Kaohsiung, Tsai said the aviation industry is part of the government’s “5+2 Innovative Industries Plan” aimed at boosting the nation’s competitiveness.

The “5 plus 2” industries refer to seven development projects proposed by the government to transform the nation’s economic and industrial structure. They include projects related to the biotech, “green” energy, aviation, smart machinery and defense industries.

Air Asia is capable not only of producing military-grade items, but also engine components for civil aircraft, Tsai said, praising the company for its ability to provide maintenance services for aviation clients in Europe, the US and Japan.

The company has also succeeded in providing helicopter maintenance services for clients in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore, she said.

“Not only will we build our own aircraft, we will also aim to repair and service our own planes as well as those of others internationally,” Tsai said.

The local aviation industry had an output value of NT$108.49 billion (US$3.66 billion) last year, with about 150 companies employing approximately 14,100 people in the field, said Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), who accompanied Tsai on the tour.