DPP caucus backs Cabinet’s military pension proposal

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus yesterday voted to support the Executive Yuan’s pension reform plan for military personnel.

The poll, conducted in the form of a blind vote, showed that the majority of DPP legislators supported the draft amendments to the Act of Military Service for Officers and Noncommissioned Officers of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍軍官士官服役條例) proposed by the Executive Yuan earlier this month, DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said after the meeting.

The meeting was the first of its kind attended by Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊) since she took over the post on Monday.

Responding to media queries on whether she had telephoned DPP lawmakers prior to the vote to lobby their support, Chen said she did her best to communicate with caucus members who held differing opinions on the draft amendments.

Critics within the caucus have very lofty ideals for pension reform, but she told them that the job of military personnel is a special and important one, and that she hoped to put the minds of active service personnel at ease with the Executive Yuan’s bill, Chen said.

“I believe that the [Executive Yuan’s] version [of the bill] is the best that will serve the interests of military retirees,” she said.

DPP Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康), who opposed the Executive Yuan’s proposal, suggested at the meeting that the ceiling on the income replacement rate for commissioned military officers be lowered from the Executive Yuan’s proposed 90 percent to 85 percent.

Tuan has spoken out against the bill over “disproportionately” large pensions that exceed NT$170,000 for retired generals and lieutenant generals.

However, DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) said the proposed amendments serve as an ideal opportunity to reaffirm military personnel’s value and restore their dignity.

People should not view generals with “those people on the streets” in the same light, she said, referring to Wednesday’s violent protest by people opposing pension reform.

Additional reporting by Tseng Wei-chen