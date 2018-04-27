Dan Brown to visit Taiwan to promote latest book

Staff writer, with CNA

Best-selling author Dan Brown is next month to visit Taiwan for four days as part of his Asian tour, according to the publisher of the Chinese-language translation of his new book, Origin.

Brown is to arrive on May 24 and later meet with fans, China Times Publishing Co chairman Chao Cheng-ming (趙政岷) said on Wednesday.

Origin, published in October last year, is the fifth book in Brown’s mystery series featuring art historian Robert Langdon. It follows Angels & Demons, The Da Vinci Code, The Lost Symbol and Inferno.

China Times Publishing said its translation of Inferno has been its best-selling title over the past five years.

By inviting Brown to visit, the publisher hopes to boost book sales and spur greater reading interest in the nation, Chao said.

Arrangements are to be made for Brown to meet with readers in Taipei on May 26, he said.

“We will treat him like a superstar,” Chao said.

The Da Vinci Code has sold more than 80 million copies worldwide since its publication in 2003, and Chao said sales of the Chinese-language translation published in 2004 in Taiwan have reached almost 1 million copies.

Origin is scheduled to be released on May 8, with presales to begin today.

The new novel is full of suspense and exciting plots that make it hard to put down, Chao said.

“It has a charm that prevents readers from putting it down,” he said. “Its size [512 pages] is no pressure at all.”