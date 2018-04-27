High Court upholds Zhou Hongxu’s espionage conviction

AFP, TAIPEI

The Taiwan High Court yesterday upheld the conviction of a former Chinese student on charges of recruiting spies for Beijing, saying his actions had posed serious threats to the nation.

Zhou Hongxu (周泓旭), 31, who graduated National Chengchi University with a master’s degree in business administration in 2016, will serve out the 14-month jail term handed down by a lower court after his appeal was rejected.

“The defendant’s actions posed serious threats to our territory and national security, given the disharmony and even hostile situation between the two sides,” court spokesman Chiou Jong-yi (邱忠義) said.

The court had shown leniency in sentencing since Zhou had confessed and his attempt to recruit spies had been unsuccessful, he added.

Zhou was instructed by officials in Shanghai in late 2015 to recruit “Taiwanese government personnel and other people of influence” while he was studying and working in Taiwan, the court ruling said.

Zhou had attempted to recruit a man working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from August 2016, promising payment of at least US$10,000 per quarter before the man reported him to the authorities.

Investigation Bureau officials said at the time of Zhou’s arrest in March last year that they believed he had been instructed by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) to enroll at National Chengchi University, make friends and develop a spy ring.

Chinese espionage against Taiwan was “more serious than before,” National Security Bureau Director-General Peng Sheng-chu (彭勝竹) said at that time.

Additional reporting by staff writer