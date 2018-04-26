Teenager diagnosed with bowel cancer in Kaohsiung

By Fang Chih-hsien / Staff reporter

A Kaohsiung teenager has been diagnosed with stage-three bowel cancer, a doctor said.

Chao Dong-po (趙東波), head of the department of surgery at Yuan’s General Hospital, said the 17-year-old’s unhealthy diet and lack of exercise might have contributed to the development of cancer.

The boy spent most of his time playing video games and surfing the Internet, and he frequently ate instant noodles and fried chicken while eating only small amounts of fruit and vegetables, Chao said.

The teen went to a doctor after discovering blood in his stool and was diagnosed with stage-three bowel cancer, with a tumor in his lymph node, Chao said.

Bowel cancer has been the most common type of cancer in Taiwan for many years, he said, adding that there has been a drop in the age of bowel cancer patients.

Bowel cancer typically occurs in people older than 50, but its exact causes are unknown, Chao said.

Its causes might be related to diet, he said, adding that eating foods high in animal fats and protein and low in fibers might raise the risk of developing bowel cancer.

Being overweight, lack of exercise, smoking, drinking and living on an irregular schedule could also increase the risk, Chao said.

Exercising regularly, eating plenty of fruit and vegetables, avoiding red meat and fried and roasted food might help prevent bowel cancer, he added.

People who have difficulty passing stool or have blood in their stool should immediately seek medical help, he said.

In related news, the Formosa Cancer Foundation interviewed bowel cancer patients and found that nearly 80 percent frequently had late night snacks or irregular meals, while more than 65 percent did not get enough sleep or stayed up at late at least three nights per week.

It also found that more than half of them had been working overtime for at least three hours per day.