Court clears police in shooting death of drug suspect

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Hsinchu District Court yesterday ruled in favor of Taichung police officers in the fatal shooting of a suspected drug dealer in 2016, rejecting the family’s demand for NT$6.8 million (US$229,265) compensation.

The court said that the suspect, Hung Chien-hsiu (洪健修), resisted arrest and fired first with his handgun.

It said that a police officer surnamed Hu (胡) had no choice but to use his gun and that he carried out his duty in accordance with the law.

It dismissed the Hung family’s allegations of negligence and wrongdoing on the part of Hu and his fellow officers, which they said led to the fatal shooting of the suspect.

Hu and other officers from Taichung’s Wufong District (霧峰) Police Precinct, along with Coast Guard Administration agents, tracked down Hung in Jhubei City (竹北), Hsinchu County, on March 30, 2016.

Hung was wanted on charges of trafficking in narcotics, as well as illegal manufacturing and possession of firearms, police records showed.

Police and witnesses said that Hung resisted arrest, jumped into a car and tried to run them over.

Hung fired several shots at police, wounding a squadron leader, surnamed Ho (何), in the right arm and right leg.

Hu fired back at Hung, with one of the bullets hitting the suspect in the back.

Hung staggered out of the car, fell over on the pavement and was later pronounced dead.

Hu told the court that because the suspect had opened fire on them and the lives of his fellow officers were in danger, he aimed shots at the car tires to stop Hung from ramming the police.

The judged concurred that it was reasonable use of force in the line of duty.

Several police officers thanked the court for the ruling.

“We want to thank the judges for giving their support to us, police officers, who are on the frontline and often have to risk our lives while on duty,” they told reporters.