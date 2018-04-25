FAT fined NT$3 million over flight cancelations

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) was fined NT$3 million (US$101,297) for canceling too many flights last year, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said in a report.

The airline breached the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) in the final quarter of last year, the agency said.

FAT was the only airline that was punished for flight cancelations for that period.

The airline in August last year exceeded the 3 percent cap for the percentage of canceled flights, for which it was asked to improve its performance, the agency said.

However, FAT had failed to address the situation by September, when the ratio of canceled flights exceeded 12 percent, it said.

The agency said it sets different caps on the number of canceled flights on different routes, adding that it only records the canceled flights for which the airline was held accountable.

FAT canceled 149 flights in the third quarter of last year for reasons other than weather and air traffic control, agency data showed.

The airline managed to reduce the number of canceled flights to 27 in the fourth quarter with the introduction of two ATR-600 aircraft, the agency said.

The number further declined to 11 in the first quarter of this year, preceded by Uni Air and Tigerair Taiwan.

Daily Air was fined twice and given a warning in the fourth quarter of last year for breaching aviation safety regulations, agency data showed.

One of the fines was handed down after an aircraft operated by Daily Air overran the runway at Lanyu Airport on Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) in February 2015 on a flight from Taitung.

The captain was fined NT$120,000 and the copilot was fined NT$60,000, the aviation authority said.

In October 2016, the agency issued a warning to the airline after its inspectors found that its pilots did not carry documents required in the cockpit during an in-flight inspection.

In June last year, it was fined NT$200,000 after two pilots of a Dornier Do 228 aircraft missed by two weeks the due date for an aviation route test in 2016.

FAT was also fined NT$90,000 last year for three pilots of a McDonnell Douglas aircraft undergoing and finishing aviation training without first completing the procedures required for changing their certificates.

A captain and two copilots from EVA Air were given warnings in the fourth quarter of last year for flying at the wrong altitude when initiating a go-around procedure above London’s Heathrow Airport in January last year, which was different from the altitude stipulated by the airport.