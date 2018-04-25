Tap water metering part of groundwork for tax cuts: mayor

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said the Taipei City Government’s checking of tap water usage to identify vacant or nonowner-occupied residential properties is part of preparation work for a fair tax reduction on single and owner-occupied residential property.

At a question-and-answer session with the Taipei Department of Finance on Monday, Taipei City Councilor Wang Hsin-yi (王欣儀) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said the Taipei Revenue Service had cited zero tap water usage from July to December last year to imply that about 13,000 residential properties are vacant and would face increased property taxes.

Current regulations stipulate that the tax for owner-occupied residential properties is 1.2 percent, while that for nonowner-occupied residential properties is 2.4 percent to 3.6 percent.

The method is flawed, because the owner of a seemingly vacant residential property might have been ill and temporarily moved in with relatives elsewhere, or might have other reasons for a lack of water usage, Wang said, adding that the city government’s behavior make it look like it is trying to “rob the people’s money.”

Wang said she has received a complaint from a man who claims to have purchased a residence in Taipei, but works and lives in his company’s dormitory in Taoyuan on weekdays and takes care of his grandparents on weekends, only sleeping at home two nights per week.

Department Commissioner Chen Chih-ming (陳志銘), who told the meeting that the city government would send personnel to inspect property if owners file complaints, said in a late-night message in a group chat on Line for reporters that the department is not robbing people, only trying to maintain fairness when imposing taxes.

If owners of the about 13,000 allegedly nonowner-occupied residential properties were allowed to pay the lower tax rate, it would be unfair to the owners of more than 100,000 nonowner-occupied units who honestly reported the status of their properties, he said.

Asked for comment, Ko said no system can include 100 percent of cases, so there would always be “sporadic cases” that might be misidentified, but those people can file complaints with the city government to explain their situation.

As identifying vacant and nonowner-occupied residential properties is part of preparations for considering tax reductions on single and owner-occupied residential properties, maintaining fairness is required, he said.