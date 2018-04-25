Some WHA invitations have been sent: ministry

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said the WHO has already sent out some observer invitations for this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA), adding that there are less than two weeks left before the registration deadline.

The WHO started sending out notifications to member states early this month to inform them of the time of this year’s WHA, which is scheduled for May 21 to May 26 in Geneva, Switzerland, Department of International Organizations Director-General Michael Hsu (徐佩勇) told a routine news conference at the ministry in Taipei.

“To our knowledge, some observers have received an invitation,” Hsu said, adding that the latest time for Taiwan to receive an invitation would be May 7, the deadline for online registration.

Taiwan first participated in the WHA as an observer in 2009, one year after then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) took office and his administration pursued a more conciliatory policy toward China.

The nation was invited to the annual meeting as an observer until last year, when it failed to receive an invitation due to Chinese pressure.

The last invitation was received only days before President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was scheduled to take office on May 20, 2016, and came with an unprecedented mention of Beijing’s “one China” principle and UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

Adopted in 1971, Resolution 2758 recognized the People’s Republic of China as the only lawful representative of China to the UN and expelled “the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek [蔣介石] from the place which they unlawfully occupied at the United Nations and in all the organizations related to it.”

More than half of the nation’s diplomatic allies have submitted a proposal to the WHO advocating for Taiwan’s participation at the WHA, Hsu said.

Although the ministry remains pessimistic about the chance of receiving a WHA invitation, Hsu said the three-minute documentary A Perfect Pair (阿巒的作文課), which shows Taiwanese efforts to treat a Vietnamese girl with lymphedema, has been viewed 5.53 million times since its release on March 31.

“An analysis indicated that 85 percent of viewers are from overseas, with the remaining 15 percent being people living in Taiwan,” Hsu said, hinting that the documentary was helping boost international support for Taiwan’s bid.