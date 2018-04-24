Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

INFRASTRUCTURE

Songshan airport expanding

Work on expanding Taipei International Airport’s (Songshan Airport) runway is to begin on June 20 and is expected to take a full year, airport director Hsu Nei-shin (徐乃新) said. During this period, the airport’s 11pm to 6.30am curfew is to be extended by half an hour on both ends, Hsu said. Most flights operate during regular hours and would not be affected, he said. In case of delay, flights would be redirected to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, he said. The 2,605m runway is to be widened to 60m, from 45m, and repaved at a cost of NT$900 million (US$30.5 million), an airport official said.

COMPUTER SCIENCE

Taiwanese wins recognition

Taiwanese scientist Ed Chi (紀懷新) on Sunday received a CHI Academy Award in Montreal, Canada, from the Special Interest Group on Computer-Human Interaction (CHI), an international society of professionals in the field of “computer-human interaction.” Upon graduating from high school in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水), Chi moved to the US and earned a doctorate in computer science from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Now a principal scientist at Google, Chi is to participate in an artificial intelligence boot camp organized by the firm in Taipei this summer as part of its “Google for Taiwan” project to coach young local talent and academics from top universities.

CULTURE

Fulong sand festival opens

The Fulong International Sand Sculpture Arts Festival in New Taipei City opened on Saturday. The annual event, featuring temporary works by local and foreign artists, runs until July 16. Twenty teams are to take part in a sculpting competition on May 26.