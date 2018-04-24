Multinational firm workers make NT$19,000 more: poll

Staff writer, with CNA

The average monthly salary of office workers at international companies is NT$57,729, about NT$19,000 more than those who work for domestic firms, a survey released yesterday by 1111 Job Bank showed.

White-collar workers seeking jobs in foreign companies are drawn mainly by higher pay, more generous benefits than those mandated by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), more opportunities to broaden their global perspective, and the chance of obtaining overseas training and work abroad, the poll showed.

Ninety-eight percent said they would try to obtain a job in an international company if proficiency in a foreign language were not required, while only 2.25 percent said they would not consider such a job, even without a language requirement, the poll found.

The main deterrents for the 2.25 percent are different work hours in line with the company headquarters’ time zone, fear of being laid off, worry about the company going out of business in Taiwan and a prevalent overtime work culture, it showed.

In addition, respondents said they would expect an average monthly salary of NT$57,064 at a multinational firm, while women are generally more willing than men to work at international companies, the poll showed.

The online poll, which was conducted from April 11 to Friday last week via e-mail, collected 1,067 valid samples from members of the job bank. It had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.