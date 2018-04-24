Chen sworn in as Presidential Office secretary-general

Staff writer, with CNA

Former Kaohsiung mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) was yesterday sworn in as secretary-general of the Presidential Office.

“I promise to give my best effort to help President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) govern the nation,” Chen said before she was sworn in by Tsai.

“It was a hard decision to leave Kaohsiung, but I believe that the team will duly accomplish their tasks before a new mayor takes the helm,” Chen said as she thanked Kaohsiung residents for their support over the past 11 years and four months.

Chen praised Tsai for her resolve to carry out reform at a time when the nation is facing huge challenges at home and abroad, and she urged the public to join the effort to create a better future.

“I will do my best to help the president in her mission to lead the nation on a path of sustained development and long-lasting security,” Chen said.

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) referred to the new secretary-general as “our beloved and respected Sister Chu” and said she was a “fighter for democracy.”

He said he hoped Chen Chu would continue to defend Taiwanese values and help Tsai increase the nation’s competitiveness in a fiercely competitive global environment.

Chen Chu, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) veteran who had been serving as Kaohsiung mayor since 2006, had seven months to go before the end of her third term.

With her move to the Presidential Office, Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Hsu Li-ming Hsu Li-ming (許立民) has taken over as acting head of the local government until the nine-in-one local elections on Nov. 24.

Chen Chu denied speculation that she would run the campaign of former premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who is expected to be formally nominated as the DPP’s New Taipei City mayoral candidate.