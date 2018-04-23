Carbon monoxide leak in Taipei kills two

Staff writer, with CNA

Two people were killed and another two remained unresponsive following a carbon monoxide leak in Taipei, the city’s Fire Department said yesterday.

A man surnamed Huang (黃), 37, and a woman, identified as Hsu (許), 30, who lived on the first floor of an apartment building in the city’s Songshan District (松山), were found dead when firefighters responded after receiving a report at about 8pm on Saturday evening, the department said, adding that the two died after having probably inhaled fatal doses of carbon monoxide.

They were planning to get married next month.

A 70-year-old man and his 28-year-old foreign caregiver were found unconscious on the second floor and were still unconscious as of press time last night, the department said.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that is fatal to humans in concentrations above about 35 parts per million.

An initial investigation revealed that the carbon monoxide concentration in their room was too high, even though their water heater was installed on a balcony that was sealed off from the inside.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated, the department said.