Survey shows civil service is most popular dream job

Staff writer, with CNA

Nearly a quarter of office and factory workers would prefer to work in public service, a survey by 1111 Job Bank showed.

The top three choices for dream jobs among the 1,117 respondents aged 18 or older were civil servant (24.98 percent), engineer (16.83 percent) and blogger or Internet celebrity (15.67 percent), the survey showed.

Civil servants receive stable salaries and allowances, such as subsidies for their children’s education and travel, so the profession is attractive to many people, the online job bank’s career development and public relations division head Daniel Lee (李大華) said.

The compensation offered by many tech companies to their engineers is envied by many in the local job market, Lee said, citing the engineering annual wage of NT$1.4 million (US$47,608) offered by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

In the Internet age, it is no surprise that being an online celebrity is a dream job to many, Lee said, adding that a successful Internet celebrity is able to make substantial revenue from page views.

Fourth in the ranking was bed-and-breakfast operator with 14.68 percent, followed by chef with 13.79 percent, the job bank said.

The survey found that male respondents picked engineering as their top dream job, while female respondents chose civil service.

According to the survey, 63.12 percent said they take into account their interests and hobbies when choosing a dream job, while 41 percent said they focus on compensation, 32.23 percent said they consider whether their knowledge or skills would meet a job’s demands, 27.66 percent said they focus on jobs that need special professional skills and 24.89 percent prioritized stability.

Only 6.27 percent said they are happy with their jobs and 37.42 percent said they are acceptable, while 26.14 percent said their jobs are not satisfactory, the job bank said.

The survey, conducted from April 3 to Wednesday, has a margin of error of 2.93 percentage points, the job bank said.