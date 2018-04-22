Tsai calls for creation of ‘Africa plan’

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that she has instructed the National Security Council (NSC) to develop an “Africa plan” to bring together government agencies, representative offices, technical missions and Taiwanese businesspeople for further engagement and investment in the continent.

Tsai upon her arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport spoke about her four-day visit to eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, during which she held meetings to discuss what each nation could do to support the other.

Tsai on Thursday at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of eSwatini’s independence and the 50th birthday of Swazi King Mswati III reiterated Taiwan’s support of the African nation’s 2022 development plan and its support of Taiwan’s international participation.

On two separate occasions, Tsai called eSwatini and Burkina Faso — the nation’s two African allies — “springboards” for Taiwan to expand its reach into the continent.

To this end, Tsai said that she has instructed the NSC to come up with a plan that would bring together all relevant agencies and groups to realize this goal.

Tsai was able to witness firsthand many of the nation’s initiatives in education, medicine, infrastructure and agriculture during her time in eSwatini, she said, describing the goodwill and friendship that these missions have yielded as the important foundation of Taiwan’s path into the world.

Tsai asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to review the needs and benefits of these initiatives so that the government could continue to support and encourage their work.