Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA

PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Platform to accept foreigners

Residence permit holders in Taiwan will from June be able to submit tips and proposals to the National Development Council’s online policy platform, the council said. The Public Policy Participation Network Platform, established in February 2015, allows Taiwanese to share their views on public affairs. The Executive Yuan on Wednesday last week passed a review of the Directions for Implementing Online Participation in Public Policy, which allows residence permit holders to present proposals on the platform, council Director of Information Management Chuang Ming-fen (莊明芬) said. As of last month, the public had posted 5,190 proposals on the platform, 138 of which were recognized, the council said.

MIGRANT WORKERS

Ministry to rate brokers

The Ministry of Labor’s annual evaluation of brokerage companies for migrant workers is to begin on Monday, the ministry said, adding that the results would be published later this year. The ministry is to rate the performance of more than 1,450 companies in areas such as management, client services and systems for dealing with labor law violations, it said on Thursday. The brokerage firms’ performance last year is to be graded on a 100-point scale: A (90 or above), B (70 to 89) or C (under 70). Those seeking to hire workers through a broker could find the results on the ministry’s Web site from Oct. 31. In a mock referendum held by the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan, 12,684 votes were cast in favor of abolishing the migrant labor brokerage system, while 95 votes were cast against abolishing it. Many migrant workers have complained that Taiwanese brokers charge too much and do not provide adequate services.