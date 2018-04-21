Police help entrepreneur duped by US fraudsters

Staff writer, with CNA

A police officer has helped recover US$250,000 that was defrauded from a local company early last month in a joint operation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s (CIB) International Division and the FBI, Kaohsiung police said.

The target of the fraud, an entrepreneur surnamed Ma (馬), received an e-mail that he believed came from a US-based hardware supplier that his company was working with informing him of a change in the bank account that it used to receive payments, the Kaohsiung City Police Department’s Sanmin First Precinct said.

On confirming that the address in the e-mail was the same as the company’s actual address, Ma used the new account number to transfer US$250,000 to the firm for a shipment of products.

However, a few days later he received an e-mail from the company saying the payment was overdue. Only then did Ma realize that he had been duped.

After Ma reported the matter to the police, officer Lin Yu-ting (林于婷), who studied at New York University, was assigned to the case.

She contacted the FBI through the international division, and by analyzing the transfer information and the money flow, the FBI was able to freeze the bank account before the money was withdrawn, recovering the entire amount for Ma.

Ma on Thursday thanked the police, saying he had been scared that it would be impossible to recover the money once it was transferred overseas.