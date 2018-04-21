Kuala Lumpur mugging leaves Taiwanese injured

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

A Taiwanese woman traveling in Malaysia on Wednesday sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness after trying in vain to resist a robbery, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The woman, surnamed Liu (劉), severely injured her head after she fell to the ground while attempting to keep a robber from taking her belongings in front of Kuala Lumpur’s Sultan Abdul Samad Jamek Mosque, the ministry said in a statement.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia sent staff to visit Liu at a local hospital.

As Liu suffered from serious intracerebral hemorrhage and required emergency surgery, the office quickly contacted her family in Taiwan and assisted them with consular matters, the ministry said, adding that her family arrived in Malaysia on Thursday evening.

The Malaysian Chinese-language Sin Chew Daily (星洲日報) said that Liu, 55, sustained a 4cm-long laceration to the right side of her head after she fell and hit a rock on the roadside.

Liu on Thursday had yet to regain consciousness after the surgery, the newspaper reported, adding that local police were examining surveillance cameras in the area to determine the identity of the robber, who was on a scooter while committing the robbery.

“The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office has urged Malaysian police to apprehend the culprit as soon as possible,” the ministry said, adding that it would maintain close contact with local authorities and the hospital where Liu is being treated, and provide all necessary assistance to Liu’s family.