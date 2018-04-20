‘Clumsy’ teacher coaches aspiring patisserie chefs

By Chen Feng-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A junior high school instructor in Nantou County has inspired more than 200 students with her life story and experiences, encouraging them to pursue baking certificates.

Students at Jhongsing Junior High School affectionately call cooking class instructor Chen Shu-hui (陳淑惠) “Mother Chen.”

Over the past nine years, Chen has tutored more than 200 students to help them obtain the Ministry of Labor’s B level bread baking or patisserie certificate, frequently encouraging them with anecdotes from her own experience.

Growing up in a poor, single-parent household, Chen had a rough childhood, which was complicated by learning disabilities.

Besides having difficulty with visual-spatial processing, including distinguishing her left from her right, Chen said she had difficulty learning English.

“I knew every letter, but when they were assembled into words or sentences, I could not pronounce them unless I spelled them out first using Chinese sounds,” Chen said, adding that she was glad that she never gave up.

Chen said she completed vocational high school while working part-time jobs such as dishwasher and shop clerk.

The only thing that never changed was her passion for making Chinese and Western-style pastries, Chen said.

“I knew that I was not as smart as others, so I made up for the difference by working extra hard,” Chen said, adding that she would also experiment with how to make soymilk or scallion pancakes with ingredients available at home.

Many of her attempts ended in failure, but she kept notes and asked herself how to improve the creations and eventually got them right, Chen said.

Although the learning process was long and she was mostly self-taught, she eventually obtained certificates for both Chinese and Western-style baking, Chen said.

The classes increase students’ self-confidence and she encourages them to take the exam for the certificate as soon as they turn 15, the minimum age, she said.

To increase their chance of success, Chen tutors them at the weekends, she said, adding that up to 10 students obtain the certificate every year.

Chen said she tells her students: “If someone as poor and clumsy as me could become the teacher of a cooking class, then all of you can do much better.”