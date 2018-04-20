MECO sponsoring photo competition

Staff writer, with CNA

Submissions are being accepted for a photography competition promoting the natural beauty of the Philippines and the work of Filipinos in Taiwan, the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in Taipei said yesterday.

The contest is open to amateurs and professionals and there is no restrictions on the number of photographs that can be entered, the office said in a news release.

Entries will be accepted until May 30, after which a panel of judges is to select the top three photographs and choose five more for special prize awards, it said.

The judging will be based on originality, composition, technical excellence, artistic merit and relevance to the competition’s themes, the office said.

MECO said it organized the contest in collaboration with Litratista, an association of Filipino photographers based in Taiwan, to promote Philippines tourism and highlight the contribution of Filipinos to Taiwan’s culture and economy.

The top three winners will receive NT$15,000, NT$10,000 and NT$5,000 respectively, it said.

Special prize category winners are to receive NT$3,000 each, while certificates of recognition will be given to photographers’ whose works are make the top 50 shortlist and their photographs will also be displayed in an exhibition, the office said.

The special categories are: People’s Choice Award; Best Camera Phone Photo Award; Best Young Photographer’s Piece Award for under-18s; Best Adventure Photo Award for an entry depicting adventure activities in the Philippines; and Best City Moments Award for a photo of night life in a city in the Philippines, the office said.

More details are available by e-mailing mecophotocontest@gmail.com, it said.