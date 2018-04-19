Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

Chickens culled in Tainan

A total of 10,820 chickens were on Monday culled at a farm in Tainan after it was confirmed to be infected with the highly pathogenic influenza A virus subtype H5N2, the Tainan Animal Health Inspection and Protection Office said. The culling was the third time the disease has hit Tainan this year, office Deputy Director Chuang Wei-chao (莊惟超) said. Disinfection work and bird flu surveillance and monitoring procedures were intensified at poultry farms near the infected chicken farm, he said.

CULTURE

Contest calls for entries

An annual literary contest aimed at giving a voice to immigrants and migrant workers is now calling for submissions from expatriates in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia. The Taiwan Literature Award for Migrants was initiated in 2014 by Chang Cheng (張正), who runs Southeast Asian bookstore Brilliant Time in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和). Organizers are accepting entries in languages such as Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai or Filipino, with a limit of 3,000 words. The deadline is May 31. Contest details can be found at tlam.sea.taipei.

CHARITY

TAS to host flea market

The Taipei American School (TAS) Orphanage Club is to host its semi-annual flea market on Saturday from 10am to 3pm, come rain or shine. Scores of tables are to feature a variety of clothing, toys, household items, antiques, books and electronics. There are also to be food vendors. There is no admission fee and all proceeds are to benefit needy children and orphans in Taiwan and overseas. The school is at 800 Zhongshan N Rd Sec 6 in Taipei’s Tianmu (天母).