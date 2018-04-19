Man detained by Australia ‘happy’ with his conditions

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

A Taiwanese man detained on Australia’s Christmas Island over alleged involvement in intimidation is “happy with his detention conditions,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, pledging to continue to provide assistance.

A staff member from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Brisbane, Australia, on Friday last week flew to Perth, Australia, before traveling to Christmas Island, where she visited 31-year-old Wu Tse-chun (吳澤濬) on Monday, ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said.

The two engaged in an amicable conversation for three hours, during which Wu told the staffer that he was adjusting well to the detention center, Lee said.

“Wu said the detention center is well-equipped, allowing him access to the Internet, books and gym equipment. It also offers cooking classes,” Lee said.

Wu’s physical and mental conditions were about the same as when he was kept in an immigration detention center in Brisbane, Lee quoted the representative office staff as saying.

The office is to maintain contact with Wu’s family and Australian authorities, and would provide assistance as permitted by local law, Lee said.

However, whether Wu could be transferred back to Brisbane is not up to the ministry, Lee added.

The visit came about a week after Wu’s family told a news conference in Taipei that the ministry was indifferent to his conditions, accusing it of refusing to protest against the way he was treated.

Wu traveled to Australia on a working holiday program in 2011 and was admitted to a local school in 2013, his family said.

He was arrested in December last year in Brisbane for alleged involvement in an intimidation case.

Wu was initially held at a police station, but was transferred to an immigration detention center in Brisbane after his student visa was revoked and was later moved to the detention center on Christmas Island, his family said.

Wu’s relatives said that neither they nor the Taiwanese government were notified by the Australian government of the move to Christmas Island.