Tourism promotion film starring Masami airs online in Japan

By Hsiao Ting-yu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Japan on Monday aired over the Internet a promotional film for Taiwan featuring Japanese actress Masami Nagasawa.

The short movie, titled Meet Colors! Taiwan and directed by Shohei Goto, marks the third time Masami has starred in a Tourism Bureau film aimed at young Japanese tourists.

Masami has since 2016 served as Taiwan’s tourism ambassador in Japan, due in large part to her starring role in the Taiwanese television show The Gangster’s Cake Shop (流氓蛋糕店), for which she lived in Taiwan for six months during filming.

The bureau in December last year completed the film and accompanying photographs, but the rollout of the project, initially scheduled for February, was delayed due to the earthquake in Hualien County that month, it said.

The bureau decided to release the movie after regional tourism began showing signs of recovery, it added.

The movie showcases attractions throughout the nation, including Taichung’s Gaomei Wetlands (高美溼地) and Rainbow Village (彩虹村), Kaoshiung’s Liuho Night Market (六合夜市), the old quarter in New Taipei City’s Pingsi District (平溪) and Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), the bureau said.

The variety of locations demonstrates the nation’s wide range of attractions that cater to different tastes, it said, adding that the film presents attractions that previous films did not include.

Masami said that the Gaomei Wetlands, which she visited before she was cast in The Gangster’s Cake Shop, is her favorite place to visit in Taiwan, and that Taiwan’s cuisine, natural scenery and hospitality are its greatest attractions.