Ministry inks final accord on driver’s licenses in Canada

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday announced that Taiwanese can now obtain a driver’s license in all Canadian provinces without having to take written and road tests after it inked a reciprocal driver’s license agreement with Newfoundland and Labrador.

Department of North American Affairs Director-General Remus Chen (陳立國) said the government yesterday signed the agreement with the province, which took effect immediately, concluding its mission to ink similar agreements with all 10 Canadian provinces.

Under the agreement, licensed drivers from the signatory nations or areas are allowed to obtain a driver’s license in each others’ territory without having to take local tests.

“The latest agreement will bring greater convenience to Taiwanese who plan on working, studying or living in Newfoundland and Labrador in the future,” Chen said.

The ministry began its push for the reciprocal agreement with Canada in 2008, with Quebec being the first province to ink a deal in June that year.

“After a decade, we have finally acquired [the agreement of] all 10 Canadian provinces,” Chen said, adding that the agreements have benefited a total of 4,848 Canadians and Taiwanese as of December last year.

In addition to Canada, the government has inked deals with 29 US states and territories, 12 South and Central American countries, 12 European states, 26 nations and areas in the Asia-Pacific region and 15 countries and areas in West Asia and Africa, ministry’s Web site showed.