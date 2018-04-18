Government’s determination to expand international clout questioned by NGO

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

A non-governmental organization (NGO) yesterday questioned the government’s determination to expand the nation’s international participation after two regional medical associations’ plan to set up a joint headquarters in Taiwan ran aground due to the government’s failure to provide funding.

Taiwan Root Medical Peace Corps (TRMPC) president Liu Chi-chun (劉啟群) made the remarks at a forum held by the non-profit Association of Foreign Relations in Taipei to discuss NGOs’ role in supporting the government’s effort to increase Taiwan’s international participation.

His criticism came at a time when the government is sparing no efforts to obtain an invitation to this year’s World Health Assembly, which is to take place from May 21 to May 26 in Geneva, Switzerland.

After the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration unveiled its New Southbound Policy, then-policy office director James Huang (黃志芳) had approached him to sound out the possibility of attracting international organizations to Taiwan, Liu said.

“I gave him the idea of encouraging the Association of Medical Doctors of Asia [AMDA] and the Federation of Asian Pharmaceutical Associations to form an alliance and set up a headquarters in Taiwan,” Liu said.

The AMDA had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a few years earlier and the pharmaceutical association was headed by a colleague of Liu’s when he attended Taipei Medical University, he said.

The Japan-based AMDA, founded in 1984, has more than 30 member states, while the Philippine-based federation has attracted more than 20 member states since its establishment in 1964, Liu said, adding that the two groups had agreed to his proposal.

Liu said he first talked to then-National Security Council deputy secretary-general Tseng Hou-jen (曾厚仁) about the plan, but Tseng referred him to Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) after failing to secure funding from the central government for the establishment of the proposed headquarters.

After receiving no positive response from Lin, Liu said he then discussed the issue with a few aides of Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) after hearing that the mayor was interested in hosting the headquarters.

“However, again, we did not hear back [from Cheng’s office] after our talks,” Liu added.

Lamenting his failed attempt, Liu said Taiwan has never been home to an international organization that boasts more than 30 member states and that it was a pity that the government let such a rare opportunity slip because of budget issues.

“I wonder if the government is merely paying lip service [to expanding the nation’s international participation],” Liu said.