DPP debating the impact of backing Taipei Mayor Ko

By Yang Chun-hui / Staff reporter, with staff writer

As Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters is still undecided whether to endorse independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) re-election bid, DPP campaigners offered guarded, but differing assessments of the decision’s potential impact on the party’s prospects elsewhere in the nation.

The DPP supported Ko in the 2014 election, but whether it should support Ko’s bid for a second term has become a heated topic of discussion as a number of party members have announced their intention to run in the party’s Taipei primary and some pan-green supporters have questioned Ko’s pro-Taiwan independence stance.

When asked whether the party’s relationship with Ko is a positive or negative asset for the nine-in-one elections elsewhere, DPP Secretary-General Hung Yao-fu (洪耀福) said that it was “both of the above.”

The party is running a nationwide study on Ko’s impact, but there are no definitive answers so far, he added.

The DPP Electoral Strategy Commission is reportedly going to conduct a survey of party members before deciding if the party is to continue its electoral alliance with Ko.

An Electoral Strategy Committee member said on condition of anonymity that Ko commands a higher approval rating among young voters and abandoning him might negatively affect the party’s performance in close races.

While fielding a contender against Ko would have a negative impact in tight races, it would be unlikely to endanger the DPP’s chances in its strongholds, such as Tainan and Kaohsiung, the committee member said.

The party’s internal surveys indicate that any decision regarding Ko would have an electoral impact of about “3 percentage points either way,” a DPP New Taipei City source said on condition of anonymity.

The margin is enough to be a factor in some races, including those in Changhua County and Hsinchu, but probably not enough have a real impact on the New Taipei City mayoral election, as the DPP’s candidate, former premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), has a solid reputation among local voters, the source said.

A Changhua County-based senior party official said that Ko commands strong popular support across the nation and conceding Taipei to him is likely to boost the party’s chances across the board, including in Changhua County.

However, should the DPP field a candidate against Ko, the candidate’s quality would be the decisive factor in the decision’s overall impact on the electorate, the party official said on condition of anonymity.

The DPP has a defined base in Changhua County and it is not likely that those supporters would abandon the party over their dissatisfaction with Ko, the official said.

“If some supporters say they are not going to vote because the party concedes to Ko, they are probably just venting their anger,” the official said. “Most people see the bigger picture and they will go to the polls, even if they have tears in their eyes.”

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has not made up her mind on the DPP’s strategy in Taipei and there is no agreement as yet within the Cabinet, sources said.

There is a high likelihood that DPP headquarters would make a decision only after consulting the party’s other candidates for mayor or county commissioner positions, they said.