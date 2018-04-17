Tsai praises US approval of submarine tech license

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that the US Department of State’s approval of a marketing license needed for US firms to sell Taiwan technology that would allow it to build domestic submarines would not only help the nation defend itself, but would also help maintain peace and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait.

Tsai made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), a Washington-based conservative think tank, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

Tsai, who visited the institute in 2011, said she was pleased that AEI senior fellow John Bolton began his tenure as a White House national security adviser earlier this month.

The US is an important and reliable partner, Tsai said, adding that the two countries have close cooperative relations in the areas of politics, security, economics and culture based on their common democratic values, and should continue to deepen their strategic partnership.

Taiwan-US relations over the past year have been marked by several positive developments, including US President Donald Trump’s announcement of major arms sales to Taiwan and his reaffirmation of the US’ commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act in his National Security Strategy report, she said.

The two nations also share strategic interests, as the steady development of bilateral relations is an essential foundation for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, she added.

Relations are expected to continue to improve after the Taiwan Travel Act took effect last month, allowing for increased exchanges by Taiwanese and US officials at all levels, Tsai said, adding that Taiwan would continue to communicate with Washington to achieve cooperation through reciprocity and mutual assistance.