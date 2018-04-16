Environmental groups meet with Tsai after ranking top problems in meeting

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Several representatives of local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) yesterday met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at her official residence in Taipei to present recommendations on how to handle environmental problems facing the nation gleaned from the groups’ annual meeting on Saturday.

The groups visited Tsai at about 3pm yesterday and presented their suggestions for dealing with this year’s top 10 environmental issues, which were voted on during Saturday’s meeting.

The most urgent issue was considered to be the protection of algal reefs and first-level protected coral, Polycyanthus chiashanensis, that might be damaged by the construction of the third liquefied natural gas terminal proposed by state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan at Taoyuan’s Guantang Industrial Park (觀塘工業區).

After the meeting, Taoyuan Local Union director-general Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政) said that officials responsible for energy policy have not provided Tsai with the correct information, therefore the proposal by environmental groups to build the terminal at another venue has not been seriously considered.

He proposed to Tsai that the government hold a hearing on the gas terminal project, Pan said, while quoting Tsai as saying that she would gather information for further discussion about a hearing.

He said he had invited the president to join the groups on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei on Saturday next week for a concert to call more attention to the protection of these species, and quoted Tsai as saying that she would check her schedule to see if she could attend it.

Kao Cheng-yan (高成炎), who represented the Taiwan Environmental Protection Union in the meeting, advised Tsai that the new Shenao Power Plant to be opened in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳) should use geothermal power instead of the coal-fired power proposed by state-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower).

Taiwan Renewable Energy Alliance director Kao Ju-ping (高茹萍) urged Tsai’s administration to push Taipower to reveal more information about the nation’s energy use.

According to the groups, Tsai said she would ask the Ministry of Economic Affairs to study the potential of geothermal power and agreed that Taipower should be more open to public supervision.