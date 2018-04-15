Officials underscore exchanges at Indian carnival in Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

At the annual India Spring Carnival, which was yesterday held in the main lobby of Taipei Railway Station, Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-jun (陳景峻) said he hoped Taiwan and India could increase their collaboration in the areas of technology and trade.

Dancers wearing colorful garments opened the annual carnival with performances of Bharatanatyam classical dance, Rajasthan and Punjab folk dances, as well as Bollywood dance.

The one-day event featured Indian food, music and dance performances, as well as spices, accessories, fashion and art, and visitors were invited to try on saris and turbans.

India-Taipei Association Director-General Sridharan Madhusudhanan said that the Cabinet’s New Southbound Policy and India’s Act East Policy both focus on facilitating people-to-people exchanges, which are the reason for his association organizing the carnival.

“We want to encourage more Taiwanese friends to understand Indian culture and similarly, we want more Indian people to understand Taiwanese culture,” he said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who also attended the carnival, said that Indian culture, food and films are increasingly popular in Taiwan.